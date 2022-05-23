IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’

    Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.

    Cedric Richmond: NY congressional map ‘drafted by an unelected special master’ is ‘undemocratic’

  • Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’

  • Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia

  • Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together

  • Andrea Mitchell salutes Pete Williams' 'incomparable' career in journalism ahead of landmark SCOTUS decisions and his retirement at the end of the term

  • Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test

  • Cedric Richmond: ‘I am convinced that Fetterman and the Biden agenda will prevail in November’

  • Amb. McFaul: Turkey is ‘just using their leverage’ by opposing Finland, Sweden NATO membership

  • Zelenskyy Chief of Staff Yermak describes ‘practically non-stop,’ ‘hard battles’ in eastern Ukraine

  • Rep. Susan Wild: PA voters seem to agree that abortion ‘is not a place for the government to meddle’

  • Rep. Madeleine Dean: Support for 'Islamophobic, homophobic’ Kathy Barnette is 'troubling'

  • Malcolm Kenyatta campaigns on representing Pennsylvania’s ‘working class’ in bid for U.S. Senate

  • Primary elections in ‘presidential battleground’ Pennsylvania may determine ‘control of the U.S. Senate’

  • Crystal Peoples-Stokes: Buffalo community ‘hurt’ after mass shooting, ‘not just for the loss,’ but ‘for the fact that racism is real.’

  • Donell Harvin: Online hate groups will ‘continue to crank out violent extremists’ as long as ‘there's no content moderation.’

  • Buffalo Police Dept. Commissioner: Buffalo mass shooting suspect ‘had hate in his heart, mind, and soul’

  • Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’

  • Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder, New York Times Pentagon Correspondent Helene Cooper, and NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s comments that the United States would support Taiwan if China invades. “In a world in which major powers start using force against neighbors without being provoked, there are consequences,” says Daalder. “The President is signaling to the Chinese that the kinds of things we're seeing in Ukraine are the kinds of things we will be prepared to do with regard to Taiwan, a long standing very close partner of the United States."May 23, 2022

