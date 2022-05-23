Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’05:49
- Now Playing
Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.07:55
- UP NEXT
Cedric Richmond: NY congressional map ‘drafted by an unelected special master’ is ‘undemocratic’06:39
Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’04:40
Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia06:41
Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together05:55
Andrea Mitchell salutes Pete Williams' 'incomparable' career in journalism ahead of landmark SCOTUS decisions and his retirement at the end of the term01:36
Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘almost if not complete in terms of their preparation’ for a nuclear test02:49
Cedric Richmond: ‘I am convinced that Fetterman and the Biden agenda will prevail in November’05:07
Amb. McFaul: Turkey is ‘just using their leverage’ by opposing Finland, Sweden NATO membership02:29
Zelenskyy Chief of Staff Yermak describes ‘practically non-stop,’ ‘hard battles’ in eastern Ukraine09:14
Rep. Susan Wild: PA voters seem to agree that abortion ‘is not a place for the government to meddle’05:15
Rep. Madeleine Dean: Support for 'Islamophobic, homophobic’ Kathy Barnette is 'troubling'04:53
Malcolm Kenyatta campaigns on representing Pennsylvania’s ‘working class’ in bid for U.S. Senate02:19
Primary elections in ‘presidential battleground’ Pennsylvania may determine ‘control of the U.S. Senate’05:25
Crystal Peoples-Stokes: Buffalo community ‘hurt’ after mass shooting, ‘not just for the loss,’ but ‘for the fact that racism is real.’05:50
Donell Harvin: Online hate groups will ‘continue to crank out violent extremists’ as long as ‘there's no content moderation.’08:33
Buffalo Police Dept. Commissioner: Buffalo mass shooting suspect ‘had hate in his heart, mind, and soul’05:25
Gen. David Petraeus: Russian ‘preemptive strike’ not likely ‘before Finland is formally within NATO’05:53
Amb. Oksana Markarova: ‘Every day of delay’ of U.S. aid ‘is lives of Ukrainians that we are leaving.’04:35
Richard Engel: U.S. ‘trying to assure Russia’ that added protection for U.S. embassy in Kyiv would not mean ‘boots on the ground’05:49
- Now Playing
Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.07:55
- UP NEXT
Cedric Richmond: NY congressional map ‘drafted by an unelected special master’ is ‘undemocratic’06:39
Cecile Richards: Oklahoma abortion ban ‘cruel and inhumane’04:40
Sen. Coons: NATO aid & training has helped facilitate Ukraine’s success ‘pushing back’ Russia06:41
Sen. Warner: Republican opposition to Ukraine aid ‘not good’ for keeping ‘alliance of democracies’ together05:55
Play All