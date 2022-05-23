Ivo Daalder: ‘There are limits to what China can do’ without facing ‘consequences’ from U.S.

Former U.S. ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder, New York Times Pentagon Correspondent Helene Cooper, and NBC’s Kelly O’Donnell join Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s comments that the United States would support Taiwan if China invades. “In a world in which major powers start using force against neighbors without being provoked, there are consequences,” says Daalder. “The President is signaling to the Chinese that the kinds of things we're seeing in Ukraine are the kinds of things we will be prepared to do with regard to Taiwan, a long standing very close partner of the United States."May 23, 2022