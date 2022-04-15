IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brigitte Amiri: ‘Impossible’ demands of new Kentucky law effectively ‘shut down abortion’ in the state

    06:58
  • Now Playing

    Ivo Daalder: If Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons, U.S. ‘willingness to engage will change as a result’

    09:14
  • UP NEXT

    Trump-supported governors take hard right turn in midterm fights

    10:49

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Since the war started, Europe has paid ‘almost $40 billion’ to Russia for oil, gas

    06:14

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine strikes major warship - ‘a real blow’ to Russian navy, military ‘morale’

    09:56

  • Ron Insana: Decreased unemployment, wages ‘going up,' but inflation is ‘the thing people are noticing’

    06:45

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘We now think that these variants of BA2 are even more infectious than BA2'

    04:13

  • Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’

    04:21

  • Dr. Fauci: ‘Now is not the time to pull back’ on Covid-19 resources. 'We are still in the thick of things.'

    08:47

  • Valerie Biden Owens shares her experience ‘breaking through the door’ of politics as a woman in the 1970s

    07:09

  • Minister of State for Europe: ‘We have got to make sure we help the Ukrainians finish the job’

    06:27

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Dvornikov ‘deliberately chosen’ to lead Ukraine invasion ‘because he’s ruthless’

    06:34

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘No question’ about General Dvornikov’s ‘brutality’

    11:30

  • Ukraine says at least 50 dead after ‘gut wrenching’ strike on train station

    06:53

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: ‘Ukraine must win in order to have any kind of rapid solution to this’

    06:51

  • Sen. Shaheen: Lend-Lease bill will let U.S. run a ‘tab’ for aid to Ukraine, speeding weapons delivery

    06:08

  • Michèle Flournoy: War crimes ‘conducted’ to ‘break the Ukrainian will' have yielded ‘the opposite effect’

    07:47

  • Amb. Taylor: Suspending Russia from UN Human Rights Council is ‘one element’ of an ‘overall strategy’ to isolate Russia

    09:42

  • Thomas-Greenfield on ‘unprecedented’ Russia suspension from U.N. Human Rights Council

    07:38

  • Pelosi tests positive for Covid

    03:10

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Ivo Daalder: If Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons, U.S. ‘willingness to engage will change as a result’

09:14

Former U.S. Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder and former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul join Andrea Mitchell to assess the Russian nuclear threat as Russia continues to suffer losses on the Ukrainian battlefield. McFaul says there is a “very, very low likelihood” of Russia wielding nuclear weapons against the U.S. and NATO, but he shares concern about use of “the tactical nuclear weapon” in Ukraine because “we have not made clear that we will respond in a commensurate way.” Daalder adds that “if a nuclear weapon gets used, if large scale use of chemical weapons is forthcoming, they need to know that the war changes, that our calculations will change, that our willingness to engage will change as a result of that.” April 15, 2022

  • Brigitte Amiri: ‘Impossible’ demands of new Kentucky law effectively ‘shut down abortion’ in the state

    06:58
  • Now Playing

    Ivo Daalder: If Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons, U.S. ‘willingness to engage will change as a result’

    09:14
  • UP NEXT

    Trump-supported governors take hard right turn in midterm fights

    10:49

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Since the war started, Europe has paid ‘almost $40 billion’ to Russia for oil, gas

    06:14

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine strikes major warship - ‘a real blow’ to Russian navy, military ‘morale’

    09:56

  • Ron Insana: Decreased unemployment, wages ‘going up,' but inflation is ‘the thing people are noticing’

    06:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All