Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Former Press Secretary to President Zelenskyy Iuliia Mendel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the meeting between Ukrainian negotiators and Russian officials in Istanbul as Russia continues to attack residential areas in Ukraine. “We're pretty aware that Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country, and it means that there is no trust towards them,” says Mendel. “It's really outrageous to trust Russia these days, because my house and region is being bombed. My aunt and my mom are sitting in the shelters for all the day. The houses of my grannies are fully bombed in recent days, and their village where they used to live is taken by Russians.” March 29, 2022