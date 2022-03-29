IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine

    06:50

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’

    07:08
  • Now Playing

    Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    José Andrés distributing food to Ukraine with ‘army’ of cooks, restaurants: ‘We are food fighters’

    06:18

  • Amb. McFaul: Biden ‘sentiment’ that ‘Putin should not be in power’ shared by ‘millions of Russians’

    09:23

  • Tikhon Dzyadko: ‘Freedom of independent media does not exist anymore in Russia’

    05:55

  • Judge finds Trump ‘more likely than not’ tried to disrupt electoral vote count

    02:27

  • Doctors volunteering at Israeli field hospital in Ukraine: ‘Whatever is needed, we’re doing’

    05:46

  • Deputy Treasury Secy.: China ‘can make the choice of supporting Russia’ or 'continuing to participate in the global economy’

    04:51

  • David Miliband: On top of the refugees who fled Ukraine, ‘6.5 million Ukrainians on the run inside their own country’

    05:12

  • Biden calls Putin 'a war criminal' during humanitarian response briefing in Poland

    02:53

  • 'It's a mind boggling number' Millions of children in Ukraine have been displaced

    03:07

  • Wladimir Klitschko: Ukraine can establish its own no-fly zone, ‘we just need defensive weapons to do it’

    09:28

  • Sen. Mark Warner: NATO should provide ‘more arms’ to help Ukraine continue to ‘push back the Russians’

    05:58

  • NATO Secy. Gen. Stoltenberg: Chemical weapons ‘would totally change the nature of the conflict’

    08:37

  • Gen. Petraeus: NATO doubling eastern flank battle groups is a ‘big response’ to Russia

    07:06

  • Sen. Angus King: U.S. ‘should try to waive as much red tape as possible’ to welcome Ukrainian refugees

    06:00

  • Ashley Parker: Biden’s work with Ukraine in 2014 provides ‘fascinating window’ into ‘his thinking now’

    08:14

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO allies ‘prepared to look at a list of consequences’ at emergency summit

    06:51

  • Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Russians ‘not letting in the humanitarian assistance’ designated to ‘worst affected cities’

    05:45

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’

05:40

Former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor and Former Press Secretary to President Zelenskyy Iuliia Mendel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the meeting between Ukrainian negotiators and Russian officials in Istanbul as Russia continues to attack residential areas in Ukraine. “We're pretty aware that Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country, and it means that there is no trust towards them,” says Mendel. “It's really outrageous to trust Russia these days, because my house and region is being bombed. My aunt and my mom are sitting in the shelters for all the day. The houses of my grannies are fully bombed in recent days, and their village where they used to live is taken by Russians.” March 29, 2022

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘We must accelerate the delivery of game changing military technology’ to Ukraine

    06:50

  • Sen. Tammy Duckworth: ‘Ukrainians are fighting for something worth dying for: their nation’

    07:08
  • Now Playing

    Iuliia Mendel: ‘Ukraine is negotiating with a terrorist country’

    05:40
  • UP NEXT

    José Andrés distributing food to Ukraine with ‘army’ of cooks, restaurants: ‘We are food fighters’

    06:18

  • Amb. McFaul: Biden ‘sentiment’ that ‘Putin should not be in power’ shared by ‘millions of Russians’

    09:23

  • Tikhon Dzyadko: ‘Freedom of independent media does not exist anymore in Russia’

    05:55

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All