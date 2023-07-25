IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

    09:07
  • Now Playing

    It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships

    06:51
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Acting Attorney General told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’

    03:17

  • Weissmann: If indicted, Trump lashing out at Jack Smith ‘would violate’ standing rules in DC court

    09:26

  • ‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat

    04:33

  • Fmr. Amb. Martin Indyk: ‘Could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel’

    05:59

  • House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi remembers longtime friend Tony Bennett: ‘We loved him’

    06:50

  • Secy. Blinken: ‘Russia, by weaponizing food, is doing something truly unconscionable’

    05:53

  • UK Foreign Secy.: Without ‘resilience’ in supporting Ukraine, ‘whatever happens next will be worse’

    06:00

  • Smith doesn’t need to prove Trump knew he lost, but could use witness testimony showing that he did

    03:08

  • ‘Trump is very into’ House GOP expunging impeachments, but the votes aren’t there right now

    08:13

  • ‘A frozen conflict’: U.S. ‘rushes’ arms into Ukraine to break ‘stalemate’

    06:01

  • ‘Russia is not being helpful’ to U.S. efforts to release wrongfully detained US citizens

    07:39

  • Jack Smith will try to prove Trump knew stolen election ‘theory’ was ‘false’ and would ‘not hold up’

    05:41

  • Rep. Zoe Lofgren: If reelected, Trump ‘intends to destroy three branches of government’

    08:30

  • U.S. soldier detained in North Korea was ‘supposed to be heading home’ before crossing DMZ

    04:50

  • ‘This is an endgame move’: Trump receives target letter from Special Counsel in Jan. 6 probe

    06:35

  • John Kirby: Ukraine ‘has every right’ to choose how it will ‘defend itself’ and ‘reclaim territory’

    08:41

  • Bill Kristol: ‘No Labels’ centrist ticket ‘is not responsible centrism’ as it could elect Trump

    05:33

  • 20-Year-Old Carlos Alcaraz Defeats Novak Djokovic

    01:09

Andrea Mitchell Reports

It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships

06:51

Russia is blockading Ukrainian ports and destroying grain silos after Russian President Vladimir Putin withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Retired Admiral James Stavridis, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the state of the war in Ukraine and how the U.S. should respond to the blockade. “NATO ought to be seriously considering doing escorts to get these grain shipments in and out. It’s perfectly allowable under international law. It would be the smart next move for NATO, in my opinion,” Stavridis, a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, tells Andrea.July 25, 2023

  • Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

    09:07
  • Now Playing

    It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships

    06:51
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Acting Attorney General told Trump that ‘he wouldn’t use’ the DOJ to ‘change outcome of election’

    03:17

  • Weissmann: If indicted, Trump lashing out at Jack Smith ‘would violate’ standing rules in DC court

    09:26

  • ‘It’s not off in the future. It’s here’: How climate change is driving record-breaking extreme heat

    04:33

  • Fmr. Amb. Martin Indyk: ‘Could see a waning in American diplomatic and political support for Israel’

    05:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All