It’s ‘perfectly allowable under international law’ for NATO to escort Ukrainian grain ships

Russia is blockading Ukrainian ports and destroying grain silos after Russian President Vladimir Putin withdrew from the Black Sea Grain Initiative. Retired Admiral James Stavridis, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the state of the war in Ukraine and how the U.S. should respond to the blockade. “NATO ought to be seriously considering doing escorts to get these grain shipments in and out. It’s perfectly allowable under international law. It would be the smart next move for NATO, in my opinion,” Stavridis, a former NATO Supreme Allied Commander, tells Andrea.July 25, 2023