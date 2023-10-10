Israeli journalist: ‘not a single home’ not affected by Hamas violence, ‘we won’t let that deter us’

Journalists on the ground in Israel are continuing to report on the violent attack from Hamas terrorists, which claimed the lives of at least 900 Israelis and hostage abduction of up to 150 others, despite immense threats to their safety. Avi Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of the Jerusalem Post, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about editing the paper from a bomb shelter, losing staff as they are called up as reservists and how Israelis are pulling together as a community. “There's not a single home in Israel that hasn't been affected in some way. No one who doesn't know at least someone who has lost someone in this attack,” Mayer says. "We consider it our duty to tell the story of this part of the world and of the people who live here to others across the globe.”Oct. 10, 2023