IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli gov. spox: Israel must protect citizens and ‘make sure that the fuel does not reach Hamas’

    09:44

  • Richard Engel: Intense phase of the Gaza war is beginning

    06:37

  • Richard Engel: We are seeing street-to-street fighting in Gaza

    03:25

  • Jake Sullivan on 'endgame' in Israel-Hamas war: ‘We need a political horizon for the Palestinian people’

    10:27

  • Speaker Mike Johnson says House vote on Israel aid bill expected this week

    02:34

  • Rising violence between Israel and Hezbollah could broaden conflict in Gaza

    03:13

  • Netanyahu issues an apology after post blames Israeli officials for Hamas attacks

    01:31

  • Challenges of Life in Gaza before this War

    05:08

  • Biden to call Netanyahu following decision to expand ground operation in Gaza

    02:35

  • Pregnant women in Gaza given barbaric 'emergency delivery kits'

    05:07

  • Netanyahu says Israel-Hamas war enters second phase

    05:38

  • Netanyahu announces IDF will expand ground operations in Gaza

    06:49

  • Israeli airstrikes continue into the daytime in Gaza as northern border grows tense

    06:28

  • Rep. Gregory Meeks on Israel's increased ground operation

    07:04

  • U.N. General Assembly calls for humanitarian truce in Gaza amid limited aid supply

    04:42

  • U.N. World Food Program chief says they have lost contact with workers in Gaza

    02:33

  • Israel military says it has killed Hamas' aerial array head

    04:26

  • Heavy and sustained bombardment at Israel-Gaza border

    05:41

  • Dramatic increase in Israeli bombardment of Gaza; escalation may presage ground invasion

    05:17

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

02:55

The Israel Defense Forces said it freed a hostage during the ongoing ground operations in Gaza. NBC News’ Josh Lederman has details on the condition of the hostage, Private Ori Megidish.Oct. 30, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Israeli gov. spox: Israel must protect citizens and ‘make sure that the fuel does not reach Hamas’

    09:44

  • Richard Engel: Intense phase of the Gaza war is beginning

    06:37

  • Richard Engel: We are seeing street-to-street fighting in Gaza

    03:25

  • Jake Sullivan on 'endgame' in Israel-Hamas war: ‘We need a political horizon for the Palestinian people’

    10:27

  • Speaker Mike Johnson says House vote on Israel aid bill expected this week

    02:34

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All