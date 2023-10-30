IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Alon Pinkas: ‘Israel has not defined’ the ‘overarching political objective’ for the invasion of Gaza

  • ICRC media chief: ICRC personally delivers aid to ensure it ‘actually goes to’ people ‘that need it’

  • Israeli hostage freed during ground operation

    Israeli gov. spox: Israel must protect citizens and ‘make sure that the fuel does not reach Hamas’

The Israeli Defense Forces has ramped up military operations in Gaza, increasing airstrikes and sending in infantry and tanks to conduct raids. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Eylon Levy, the spokesperson for the Israeli government, to explain why the Israeli government is denying fuel to be sent into Gaza, including for humanitarian efforts and hospitals. “We have an obligation to protect our citizens and we have an obligation to make sure that the fuel does not reach Hamas. What's the problem? Hamas controls the distribution of resources inside the Gaza Strip,” Levy says. “I promise you Hamas and its tunnels underneath that hospital have all the fuel they need to ventilate those tunnels. The fuel exists.”Oct. 30, 2023

