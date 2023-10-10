Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’

Up to 150 hostages, including several Americans, have been taken by Hamas militants during violent weekend attacks on Israel. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ambassador Mark Regev, a former senior advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu, to discuss updates on Israeli and American hostages, the scope of a ground war and the impact of international support for Israel. Regev says that if Israel paused violence to attempt hostage rescue, “that would give Hamas a guarantee that they don't face a counter strike. And that would be a mistake,” Regev adds, “We have to have two parallel goals, one is to hit back hard at Hamas to make them pay a price for their atrocious, horrific, barbaric behavior, and at the same time, do everything we can to free the hostages…It's a dilemma, it's difficult but we will pursue, in parallel- those in parallel, those policy goals.”Oct. 10, 2023