Andrea Mitchell Reports

Israeli Amb. Regev: Israeli counter attack pause would be a ‘mistake,’ Israeli must ‘hit back hard’

08:23

Up to 150 hostages, including several Americans, have been taken by Hamas militants during violent weekend attacks on Israel. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Ambassador Mark Regev, a former senior advisor to Prime Minister Netanyahu, to discuss updates on Israeli and American hostages, the scope of a ground war and the impact of international support for Israel. Regev says that if Israel paused violence to attempt hostage rescue, “that would give Hamas a guarantee that they don't face a counter strike. And that would be a mistake,” Regev adds, “We have to have two parallel goals, one is to hit back hard at Hamas to make them pay a price for their atrocious, horrific, barbaric behavior, and at the same time, do everything we can to free the hostages…It's a dilemma, it's difficult but we will pursue, in parallel- those in parallel, those policy goals.”Oct. 10, 2023

