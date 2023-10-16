IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’

    05:18

  • Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’

    03:35

  • Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

    06:57

  • ‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups

    03:32

  • Trump campaign releases statement criticizing partial gag order

    01:06

  • Red Cross speaking with Hamas to gain access to hostages

    01:41

  • 'This is on me': Head of Israeli security says he failed to thwart Hamas attack

    00:55

  • Judge issues partial gag order in Trump election interference case

    03:24

  • Parallel diplomacy: Blinken and Iranian foreign minister meet with allies

    03:32

  • Fmr. Adm. Stavridis: Hamas, Hezbollah are ‘evil creatures of that rotten theocracy in Tehran’

    06:05

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: McCarthy’s ‘a big time supporter of Jordan’ with a ‘poison’ between him and Scalise

    04:49

  • Jonathan Alter: ‘Nobody knows whether it’s even possible to’ rescue or ‘save the hostages’ in Gaza

    03:31

  • UNRWA’s Juliette Touma: ‘Gaza is being pushed into the abyss’ during ‘exodus’ from northern Gaza

    02:13

  • Fletcher: ‘If Hezbollah goes to war with Israel, then Lebanon will take the brunt of the response’

    10:01

  • Rep. D’Esposito: ‘I’m looking for’ a speaker candidate that ‘understands’ what NY Republicans need

    02:50

  • GOP Rep. Austin Scott files to be House speaker

    03:15

  • Rep. Jason Crow: 'These are the toughest environments to fight in under the best of circumstances.'

    04:56

  • Rep. Mike Lawler: ‘We need to elect a speaker’ and ‘I wish we were not in this situation’

    07:03

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

03:36

While the Israeli Defense Forces have paused their assault on Gaza, troops are training in a mock city in preparations for the urban warfare to come. Retired Lt. Gen. Steph Twitty joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on how the conflict could evolve and whether the United States will send troops. “I believe that they'll be able to handle Hezbollah in the North. I also believe they’ll be able to handle Hamas,” Twitty tells Andrea. “I think with what they're dealing with now there’ll be no need for U.S. involvement.” He adds, “I do see America getting involved if the Israeli state is threatened, but I don't see U.S. forces getting involved otherwise.”Oct. 16, 2023

  • Family of hostages taken to Gaza: ‘We want to bring them back and we want women and children first’

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

    03:36
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Amb. Michael Oren: Israeli-Hamas war is ‘a very dark and very painful agonizing reality’

    05:18

  • Goal of Red Cross is ‘facilitating a release’ of hostages ‘no matter which side might be suffering’

    03:35

  • Ground offense paused ‘for the right reasons,’ Israel ‘will take what we have to say into account’

    06:57

  • ‘Ability to deliver life saving medical aid’ is ‘tested like I have rarely seen’ for aid groups

    03:32

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All