Israel will ‘be able to handle’ Hezbollah and Hamas, ‘no need for U.S. involvement’ right now

While the Israeli Defense Forces have paused their assault on Gaza, troops are training in a mock city in preparations for the urban warfare to come. Retired Lt. Gen. Steph Twitty joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on how the conflict could evolve and whether the United States will send troops. “I believe that they'll be able to handle Hezbollah in the North. I also believe they’ll be able to handle Hamas,” Twitty tells Andrea. “I think with what they're dealing with now there’ll be no need for U.S. involvement.” He adds, “I do see America getting involved if the Israeli state is threatened, but I don't see U.S. forces getting involved otherwise.”Oct. 16, 2023