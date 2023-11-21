IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Israelis have to be prepared’ for ‘violations’ that ‘undermine’ hostage deal

    09:56
  • Now Playing

    Israeli govt. spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’

    10:02
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

    05:42

  • Judy Woodruff: Rosalynn Carter grew from being ‘shy’ to ‘someone who relished politics and loved it’

    07:51

  • Jill Stuckey: Rosalynn Carter was ‘tenacious’ and made mental health awareness ‘her life’s work’

    05:39

  • Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

    06:49

  • Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

    04:00

  • Viral Bin Laden speech is ‘a failure of education,’ rhetoric ‘being celebrated is appalling’

    06:22

  • ICRC media chief: Communications blackout is ‘the most terrifying part’ for Palestinian families

    02:41

  • Fmr. Consul Gen. Pinkas: ‘the big question’ is ‘the length of the ceasefire’ in hostage negotiations

    04:21

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: 'I don't think' Biden calling Xi a dictator 'harmed the progress of the summit'

    03:59

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I’m hoping’ Santos ‘does the right thing and resigns,’ ‘civility is gone’ in Congress

    03:44

  • Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

    08:43

  • Reps. McCaul & Meeks: Learning a hostage deal is ‘very close’ was ‘the most encouraging news’

    06:19

  • Rep. Johnson: Current system ‘incentivizes bad behavior” among congressmen

    04:57

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19

  • David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

    04:47

  • International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

    02:43

  • Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’

    05:08

  • Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

    03:20

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Israeli govt. spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’

10:02

A deal to free dozens of the hostages kidnapped by Hamas in exchange for a multi-day pause in the fighting could be imminent. Spokesperson for the Israeli government, Elon Levy, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the final phases of a possible hostage deal, what a pause in fighting would mean for humanitarian aid and criticism of Israel’s attacks on Gaza. “Hamas hasn't suddenly decided to be nice humanitarians… it's been begging for a breather because it's getting clobbered,” says Levy. “This is a war, war is ugly. And this isn't a war that we started, it's not a war that we wanted, it's not a wall that we even expected. It’s a war that Hamas declared on us,” he adds.Nov. 21, 2023

  • Fmr. CIA Dir. Brennan: ‘Israelis have to be prepared’ for ‘violations’ that ‘undermine’ hostage deal

    09:56
  • Now Playing

    Israeli govt. spox: Hamas is ‘begging for a breather because it’s getting clobbered,’ ‘war is ugly’

    10:02
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Ross: IDF ‘failed’ to protect Israelis, have ‘responsibility’ to ‘get as many out as possible’

    05:42

  • Judy Woodruff: Rosalynn Carter grew from being ‘shy’ to ‘someone who relished politics and loved it’

    07:51

  • Jill Stuckey: Rosalynn Carter was ‘tenacious’ and made mental health awareness ‘her life’s work’

    05:39

  • Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

    06:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All