IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25

  • Holocaust survivors reflect on the Israel-Hamas war

    03:58

  • 'Violent, dehumanizing language leads to violent, dehumanizing actions'

    10:39

  • 'It's insanity': Joe reacts to Trump's Israel-Hamas war remarks

    03:35

  • Interfaith Panel: Combating Religious Hatred on Campus

    09:09

  • Fmr. State Dept. official who resigned over U.S. arming Israel: 'Ceasefire is number one priority'

    07:27

  • ‘You don’t think there can be a Hamas 2.0?’: Mehdi on the flaw in Israel’s military strategy in Gaza

    15:34

  • Sen. Merkley: ‘Glad for a pause,’ but ‘a much bigger infusion of humanitarian aid’ is needed in Gaza

    05:02

  • UK Amb.: ‘More talks’ ‘need to happen’ to free Hamas hostages, but Israel’s pauses are a ‘good sign’

    04:48

  • ICRC: ‘We wish that we could force our way’ in to free hostages, but ‘we need permission’ from Hamas

    06:20

  • Israel to begin implementing fighting pauses in Gaza

    01:03

  • 'We have a responsibility to measure our words': Schneider on voting in favor of censuring Tlaib

    08:23

  • Rep. Rashida Tlaib responds to House censure vote

    08:28

  • Fmr. Israeli PM: Ceasefire is a ‘bad idea,’ each day of pausing is ‘another two weeks to the war’

    06:04

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘I do not support a ceasefire,’ but ‘size of civilian casualties have been too high’

    05:07

  • Sen. Mark Warner: Israel 'not following the tenets of armed conflict'

    05:47

  • Cynthia Nixon, Mo Amer and Wallace Shawn on artist-activists calling for Gaza ceasefire

    07:58

  • Netanyahu war cabinet member: Israel will have 'overriding security' in Gaza after war

    10:22

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

04:59

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees reports that 1.6 million people have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip since October 7. Former senior National Security Council Director Michael Allen and former Israeli Consul General in New York, Ambassador Alon Pinkas joins Andrea to weigh in on the current pause in fighting, and the pushback Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing. “I am trying to be sympathetic to the Israelis because the situation they're in, and I want them to be able to prosecute the war to the fullest, but I think what they can do, and you alluded to this on the bunker buster bombs, if there's a way to achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences, they ought to go do it,’ Allen tells Andrea.Nov. 10, 2023

  • Gaza skyline shows series of flares being fired, explosions heard in distance

    02:19
  • Now Playing

    Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59
  • UP NEXT

    Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25

  • Holocaust survivors reflect on the Israel-Hamas war

    03:58

  • 'Violent, dehumanizing language leads to violent, dehumanizing actions'

    10:39

  • 'It's insanity': Joe reacts to Trump's Israel-Hamas war remarks

    03:35

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All