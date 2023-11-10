Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees reports that 1.6 million people have been displaced throughout the Gaza Strip since October 7. Former senior National Security Council Director Michael Allen and former Israeli Consul General in New York, Ambassador Alon Pinkas joins Andrea to weigh in on the current pause in fighting, and the pushback Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is facing. “I am trying to be sympathetic to the Israelis because the situation they're in, and I want them to be able to prosecute the war to the fullest, but I think what they can do, and you alluded to this on the bunker buster bombs, if there's a way to achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences, they ought to go do it,’ Allen tells Andrea.Nov. 10, 2023