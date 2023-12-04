Engel: Israel’s strategy of ‘bombing the South,’ previously a safe zone, helps Hamas, hurts Israel

Residents in Gaza have nowhere safe to go as Israel resumes its attacks, which includes bombing Southern Gaza, which had previously been declared a safe zone for Palestinians. Richard Engel joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how Israel’s military campaign is impacting its global popularity. “Many will argue, certainly many Palestinians and increasingly you're hearing it from US officials, that this approach, by bombing the Gaza Strip, first telling people to go down to the South and then bombing the South, is not making Hamas less popular, is not weakening the group, but is increasing Hamas's popularity,” Engel tells Andrea. He says the campaign “is not achieving the strategic victory that Israel wants to do, but is potentially causing massive problems for Israel's reputation around the world.Dec. 4, 2023