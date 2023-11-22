Israel-Hamas war on TV ‘is not a Nexflix series,’ conflict will ‘be long and drawn out’

While Israel and Hamas have come to an agreement to release 50 hostages, Israel’s attack on Southern Gaza continues, ahead of the anticipated 4 day pause in fighting. Former Senior CIA officer Marc Polymeropoulos and Colin Clarke join Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the potential impact of a pause. “We watch war now on our televisions in 2023. But this isn't a Netflix series. This is a conflict that's going to be long and drawn out and I think the Israelis with the will to start preparing for the political aspects, as unpalatable as that may seem right now,” Clarke tells Andrea. “The US intelligence community, US law enforcement is obligated, by law we have to bring to justice those who killed our fellow citizens. And so, you know, while we celebrate this, you know, the humanitarian cause and certainly with hostages coming out, there is much more to do,” Polymeropoulos adds.Nov. 22, 2023