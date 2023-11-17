Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

As the Israeli military ramps up its raids and searches of hospitals in Gaza, antisemitism and Islamophobia are on the rise on college campuses in the United States. Julia Ainsley joins Andrea Mitchell to look at what students are saying about the issue. “Some of these Jewish students are talking about the fact that there are flyers put up around campus that say that Palestine is justified through whatever means necessary to be free. They see that as an attack on their personal security. Some Muslim students, pro-Palestinian students would say, ‘We don't see it that way,’” Julia tells Andrea. “So it's a tough place to try to find solutions, but it's something we have to watch.”Nov. 17, 2023