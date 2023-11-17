IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

    06:49
  • Now Playing

    Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Viral Bin Laden speech is ‘a failure of education,’ rhetoric ‘being celebrated is appalling’

    06:22

  • ICRC media chief: Communications blackout is ‘the most terrifying part’ for Palestinian families

    02:41

  • Fmr. Consul Gen. Pinkas: ‘the big question’ is ‘the length of the ceasefire’ in hostage negotiations

    04:21

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: 'I don't think' Biden calling Xi a dictator 'harmed the progress of the summit'

    03:59

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I’m hoping’ Santos ‘does the right thing and resigns,’ ‘civility is gone’ in Congress

    03:44

  • Gov. Christie: 'you and I both know why Donald Trump's not on that debate stage. It's because I am'

    08:43

  • Reps. McCaul & Meeks: Learning a hostage deal is ‘very close’ was ‘the most encouraging news’

    06:19

  • Rep. Johnson: Current system ‘incentivizes bad behavior” among congressmen

    04:57

  • Sen. Joe Manchin says he 'absolutely' would consider a presidential run

    04:19

  • David Ignatius: hostage deal may ‘come through within days,’ would be a ‘significant breakthrough’

    04:47

  • International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

    02:43

  • Rep. Moskowitz: ‘We have to remove Hamas’ for ‘the safety of Israel’ and ‘innocent Palestinians’

    05:08

  • Ahead of Biden-Xi meeting, stakes are high: ‘China depends on us the way we depend on them’

    03:20

  • Fmr. Rep. Upton: ‘There’s a good likelihood’ House GOP funding plan will ‘get jammed by the Senate’

    05:03

  • Kirby: IDF has ‘responsibility’ to eliminate Hamas, but must ‘be mindful’ of civilians, hospitals

    07:03

  • Secret Service agent for Biden’s granddaughter opens fire on suspected carjackers

    01:54

  • Israel should strive to ‘achieve mission success while lessening the humanitarian consequences’

    04:59

  • Fmr. Israeli Amb. Regev: Israel tries to be ‘surgical’ as Hamas commits ‘war crime’ underground

    08:25

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

04:00

As the Israeli military ramps up its raids and searches of hospitals in Gaza, antisemitism and Islamophobia are on the rise on college campuses in the United States. Julia Ainsley joins Andrea Mitchell to look at what students are saying about the issue. “Some of these Jewish students are talking about the fact that there are flyers put up around campus that say that Palestine is justified through whatever means necessary to be free. They see that as an attack on their personal security. Some Muslim students, pro-Palestinian students would say, ‘We don't see it that way,’” Julia tells Andrea. “So it's a tough place to try to find solutions, but it's something we have to watch.”Nov. 17, 2023

  • Palestinian refugees, who ‘don’t have food’ and ‘haven’t had water for weeks,’ have nowhere to go

    06:49
  • Now Playing

    Israel-Hamas rhetoric, protests and violence at colleges creates ‘a tough place to find solutions’

    04:00
  • UP NEXT

    Viral Bin Laden speech is ‘a failure of education,’ rhetoric ‘being celebrated is appalling’

    06:22

  • ICRC media chief: Communications blackout is ‘the most terrifying part’ for Palestinian families

    02:41

  • Fmr. Consul Gen. Pinkas: ‘the big question’ is ‘the length of the ceasefire’ in hostage negotiations

    04:21

  • Rep. Krishnamoorthi: 'I don't think' Biden calling Xi a dictator 'harmed the progress of the summit'

    03:59

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All