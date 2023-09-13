Isaacson: Musk thinks a ‘regulatory agency’ of ‘experts’ is necessary to ‘regulate AI in the future’

Tech giants, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg, ascend Capitol Hill for a closed door meeting to brief Senate members about artificial intelligence, part of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s push to pass legislation regulating AI. Walter Isaacson, Author of the bombshell biography “Elon Musk,” joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Musk’s take on AI regulation. “Ever since he was a kid and he was reading Isaac Asimov robot stories, he’s been worried that the robots would turn against us,” Isaacson says of Musk. He adds that Musk believes, “there’s just got to be a regulatory agency. I mean, he's not somebody who loves regulations, but he deals with the FAA, the FCC, the Highway Transportation Safety Board, and he feels it should be an agency that's of experts that tries to regulate AI in the future.”Sept. 13, 2023