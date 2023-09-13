IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Isaacson: Musk thinks a ‘regulatory agency’ of ‘experts’ is necessary to ‘regulate AI in the future’

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s age and low poll numbers puts ‘the basic goal’ of ‘stopping Donald Trump’ ‘at risk’ in 2024

    05:35

  • Jack Johnson using music to fundraise is ‘the best way’ he and his ‘friends know how to support’

    05:42

  • ‘The money is monitored,’ but unfrozen oil funds frees Iranian money ‘for other purposes’

    07:37

  • John Kirby: it’s ‘not true’ that Iran can use of unfrozen oil revenue however it wants

    06:13

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I still want to look at the evidence’ warranting Biden’s impeachment

    06:06

  • With Meadows case dismissed, ‘fake electors don't have much of an argument’ to move to federal court

    05:41

  • Trump’s presidential records, ‘dropped’ by DOJ, ‘matter a lot in the long run’

    06:05

  • 9/11 ‘is a day where we should put aside’ religion, politics and ‘be human beings’ to each other

    08:08

  • After Maui devastation, firefighters ‘need the federal government’ so they are better ‘equipped’

    03:50

  • The GOP’s ‘pro-life’ branding is no longer working, and ‘tweaking the name’ isn’t the answer

    04:12

  • Sen. Murphy: ‘Hardest work’ at G20 summit is uniting ‘democracies’ to curb China’s economic power

    06:23

  • Pelosi announces she will run for re-election in 2024

    02:20

  • Ukrainian war strategy is ‘about depleting Russian forces’ and ‘Ukrainians continue to gain ground’

    07:19

  • Sen. Tuberville ‘has brought the entire Department of Defense to its knees’ by holding up promotions

    05:30

  • U.N. Amb Greenfield: Saw ‘what we do actually saves lives’ in visit to Sudanese refugee camp

    05:53

  • McConnell’s health causes concern about budget negotiations, long-term Senate leadership prospects

    05:40

  • ‘A jury of peers in a very swing state’ could sway voters against Trump, if convicted

    04:35

  • GA fake electors are ‘ripe for the picking’ in Fulton Co. DA case to flip against Trump

    09:43

  • Biden accused of ‘orchestrating all these indictments’ by GOP, despite ‘depoliticizing everything’

    05:38

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Isaacson: Musk thinks a ‘regulatory agency’ of ‘experts’ is necessary to ‘regulate AI in the future’

05:41

Tech giants, including Elon Musk, Bill Gates, and Mark Zuckerberg, ascend Capitol Hill for a closed door meeting to brief Senate members about artificial intelligence, part of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer’s push to pass legislation regulating AI. Walter Isaacson, Author of the bombshell biography “Elon Musk,” joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Musk’s take on AI regulation. “Ever since he was a kid and he was reading Isaac Asimov robot stories, he’s been worried that the robots would turn against us,” Isaacson says of Musk. He adds that Musk believes, “there’s just got to be a regulatory agency. I mean, he's not somebody who loves regulations, but he deals with the FAA, the FCC, the Highway Transportation Safety Board, and he feels it should be an agency that's of experts that tries to regulate AI in the future.”Sept. 13, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Isaacson: Musk thinks a ‘regulatory agency’ of ‘experts’ is necessary to ‘regulate AI in the future’

    05:41
  • UP NEXT

    Biden’s age and low poll numbers puts ‘the basic goal’ of ‘stopping Donald Trump’ ‘at risk’ in 2024

    05:35

  • Jack Johnson using music to fundraise is ‘the best way’ he and his ‘friends know how to support’

    05:42

  • ‘The money is monitored,’ but unfrozen oil funds frees Iranian money ‘for other purposes’

    07:37

  • John Kirby: it’s ‘not true’ that Iran can use of unfrozen oil revenue however it wants

    06:13

  • Rep. Ken Buck: ‘I still want to look at the evidence’ warranting Biden’s impeachment

    06:06

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All