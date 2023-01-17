Isaac Stanley-Becker: George Santos ‘client’ deeply enmeshed with U.S.-sanctioned Russian billionaire

Washington Post national political reporter Isaac Stanley-Becker and NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Ryan Nobles join Andrea Mitchell with his reporting on newly-discovered links between Congressman George Santos and the cousin of a Russian oligarch sanctioned by the United States. The cousin of Andrew Intrater, “whom George Santos has claimed as a client” is the cousin of Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, Stanley-Becker explains. “As recently as 2018, when Mr. Vekselberg was sanctioned by the U.S., Mr. Intrater’s company confirmed that the Russian conglomerate was his largest client. So these are deeply enmeshed entities.”Jan. 17, 2023