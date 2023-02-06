IRC’s Elias Abu Ata: ‘The needs are immense’ in Syria and Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake

- Now Playing
IRC’s Elias Abu Ata: ‘The needs are immense’ in Syria and Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake05:59
- UP NEXT
Rep. Himes: ‘Brazenness’ of Chinese surveillance balloon over United States is ‘unusual’07:06
Jeremy Bash: Surveillance balloons can serve as a ‘proverbial unblinking eye over a target’05:54
Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Moderation in wage growth is ‘good news story’ for the Fed06:25
Rep. Mike Gallagher: I don't think China would hesitate to shoot down a U.S. asset in their airspace06:33
John Brennan: Secy. Blinken’s Beijing trip postponement sends a ‘clear signal’ to China06:58
Sen. Murphy: ‘We want to get Ukraine everything they need, but we can't deplete our own stocks’03:23
Mitch Landrieu: ‘A piece of the soul of the country died’ with Tyre Nichols05:38
Republicans vote to remove Rep. Omar from Foreign Affairs Committee00:58
Hunter Biden requests investigation into Trump allies over alleged theft of laptop data02:36
‘Greatest of all time’ Tom Brady retires after ‘unparalleled’ 23-year career02:54
Marc Morial calls on U.S. to ‘elevate’ conversation over police reform amid Nichols’ memorial10:29
Biden attorney says no classified documents found at Rehoboth home03:27
Richard Haass: Situation on the ground in Israel ‘likely to deteriorate’05:35
NY prosecutors escalate probe into Trump $130k payment to Stormy Daniels09:52
Former FDNY EMT: First responders ‘highly culpable’ for Tyre Nichols’ death02:00
Masih Alinejad: Biden administration negotiates with ‘the same murderers’ as they’ve sanctioned03:06
Ukraine top prosecutor: Russia needs to be held accountable for 'more than 65,000' war crimes05:46
Nichols’ family attorney Ben Crump: False narratives of traffic stop are ‘attempts at conspiracy’10:59
Harry Litman: Nichols footage, 'over twice as long' as Rodney King, will feel like 'an eternity'09:35
- Now Playing
IRC’s Elias Abu Ata: ‘The needs are immense’ in Syria and Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake05:59
- UP NEXT
Rep. Himes: ‘Brazenness’ of Chinese surveillance balloon over United States is ‘unusual’07:06
Jeremy Bash: Surveillance balloons can serve as a ‘proverbial unblinking eye over a target’05:54
Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Moderation in wage growth is ‘good news story’ for the Fed06:25
Rep. Mike Gallagher: I don't think China would hesitate to shoot down a U.S. asset in their airspace06:33
John Brennan: Secy. Blinken’s Beijing trip postponement sends a ‘clear signal’ to China06:58
Play All