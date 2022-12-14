IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

IRC President: The level of aid going to Ukraine ‘needs to be matched in other parts of the world’

05:54

The International Rescue Committee has released its annual emergency watchlist of countries at most risk for humanitarian crises in the upcoming year, with Somalia, Ethiopia, and Afghanistan topping the list. IRC President David Miliband joins Andrea Mitchell to share the contributing factors and what can be done to mitigate these risks. The “three drivers of the watch list” are conflict, the climate crisis, and “economic shock waves that have gone around the world, especially since the war in Ukraine,” Miliband explains. He adds, “what we should recognize is that the kind of humanitarian support going into Ukraine needs to be matched in other parts of the world.”Dec. 14, 2022

