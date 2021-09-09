IRC President David Miliband: 'commercial flight from Kabul is an important step forward'
International Rescue Committee President and CEO David Miliband joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the continuing efforts to evacuate Americans and at risk Afghans from Afghanistan amid a deteriorating humanitarian situation under Taliban rule. Miliband calls the departure of the first commercial flight to leave Kabul since the withdrawal "an important step forward," and shares what more needs to be done to support the people of Afghanistan.Sept. 9, 2021