    Iranian women burn headscarves, cut hair after woman dies in police custody

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Iranian women burn headscarves, cut hair after woman dies in police custody

Historic protests are continuing across Iran following the death of a 22-year-old woman who was in custody of the country’s “morality police.” NBC News’ Ali Arouzi reports from Tehran. Sept. 23, 2022

    Iranian women burn headscarves, cut hair after woman dies in police custody

