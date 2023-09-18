IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Iranian president reacts to prisoner exchange with U.S.

    06:31
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Iranian president reacts to prisoner exchange with U.S.

06:31

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said in a meeting with reporters at the United Nations that the recent prisoner exchange between the U.S. and Iran felt like a humanitarian gesture. NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell reports on the latest following the session, which is normally not reportable.Sept. 18, 2023

