INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology

- Now Playing
INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology05:16
- UP NEXT
Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’04:07
NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine06:35
MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’04:50
Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’07:48
Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border04:49
Lt. Gen. Twitty: ‘We have to stop playing whack-a-mole’ with proxies, take on the ‘instigator’ Iran11:05
Qatari PM: ‘We are hoping’ for Hamas to ‘engage positively and constructively’ in hostage deal talks05:12
Biden meets with national security team over attack on U.S. soldiers in Jordan01:48
Buck: Biden is ‘probably toast’ if perception of economy doesn’t have ‘a dramatic turnaround’04:54
Rep. Spanberger: Johnson opposing border deal is ‘to support the former president,’ ‘shameful’05:32
ICJ orders Israel to prevent acts of genocide in Gaza05:35
Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’04:40
Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal05:36
Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’04:02
Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison01:19
Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House05:02
Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’06:24
Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’07:22
Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign06:46
- Now Playing
INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology05:16
- UP NEXT
Fmr. Trump NSA: ‘I’m convinced’ Trump ‘withdraw from NATO. which would be a catastrophic mistake’04:07
NATO Sec. Gen.: ‘We need to prove that democracies are not lazy’ with U.S. support for Ukraine06:35
MI AG: Supreme Court’s goal ‘is ending all abortion rights as we know it,’ not ‘stopping there’04:50
Fmr. NSA to Bush: Biden admin ‘rightly does not want a war with Iran,’ but ‘Iranians are escalating’07:48
Kasich: ‘There is reluctance’ from leaders to ‘admit’ they’ve made mistakes on the border04:49
Play All