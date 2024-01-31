INTERPOL Exec. Dir: ‘Traditional’ law enforcement is ‘struggling to keep up’ with technology

FBI Director Christopher Wray is warning the Chinese hackers are determined to cause real world harm to critical infrastructure in the U.S. including the electrical grid and water systems. Executive Director, and candidate for Secretary General of INTERPOL, Stephen Kavanagh joins Andrea Mitchell from D.C. to share his concerns about global cyber security. “What we can see is that the traditional models of law, law enforcement are struggling to keep up. I think the debate that's going on today is an important one. And I think people have tried to polarize it, you know. Good and bad, privacy versus child safety,” Kavanagh tells Andrea. “There has got to be some give in all of us because what we cannot tolerate is the level of harm that devastated lives, the suicides that are taking place at the moment, this debate needs to move forward.”Jan. 31, 2024