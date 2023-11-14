International efforts rescue child cancer patients from Gaza, but many remain trapped in the warzone

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

A group of pediatric cancer patients have been rescued from Gaza and are now receiving treatment in Egypt after more than a month without it, but many remain trapped in Gaza without chemo and live-saving medical care. Andrea Mitchell reports on the international efforts by Egypt, Jordan, and the U.S. alongside the Palestinian Children’s Rescue Fund and St. Jude's hospital to get the children out of Gaza and to safety. “Immediately upon hearing about this request, the President directed us to do whatever we could to help these civilians, who were in very acute situations, get out of Gaza,” NSC Chief of Staff Curtis Reid says. “They start to smile for the first time and they start to feel secure. It is very relieving and we hope that we can do that for all the children in Gaza,” Egyptian Minister of Health Hossam Abdel Gaffar adds.Nov. 14, 2023

