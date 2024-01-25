IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Clarke: Israel ‘close to the last best chance’ of freeing hostages, depends on ‘permanent ceasefire’

  • Sen. Merkley: McConnell ‘attacked both from his Republican right and Republican left’ on border deal

    Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

    Trump adviser Peter Navarro sentenced to four months in prison

  • Kristen Welker: Nikki Haley is facing an ‘uphill battle’ path to the White House

  • Phil Rucker: Trump needs to sway Haley voters ‘if he’s going to reclaim the White House’

  • Amb. Pinkas: The ICJ genocide case against Israel could ‘put the Biden administration in the bind’

  • Fmr. Pence Chief of Staff: Trump running on ‘a grievance battle,’ issues are ‘anathema’ to campaign

  • NH Gov. Chris Sununu: ‘No one has ever said Nikki Haley has to win the New Hampshire ticket’

  • Welker: Haley supporters ‘frustrated,’ ‘worry’ she ‘waited too late’ to kick into ‘high gear’ in NH

  • Gibbs: ‘Second’ in New Hampshire ‘is last’ for Nikki Haley, ‘this is her best chance to win a race’

  • Regev: There’s no ‘contradiction’ between ‘the campaign against Hamas and getting the hostages out’

  • Sen. Klobuchar: National abortion ban ‘is a threat,’ Trump followed through overturning Roe v. Wade

  • CISA Director Jen Easterly: ‘The American people should have confidence in the election process’

  • Balz: ‘Second place’ in NH ‘is not good enough’ for Haley, she needs ‘literally a historic turnout’

  • Sen. Cardin: Netanyahu's words on two-state solution will ‘change pretty dramatically' after the war

  • Figliuzzi: ‘Incompetent leadership is absolutely to blame’ for ‘so much failure’ at Uvalde shooting

  • Family of hostage held by Hamas: ‘It’s been too long,’ ‘we are pressing for action.’

  • Maya Roman’s family member Carmel Gat ‘helped’ other hostages, but now may be ‘left there all alone’

  • Sen. Warner: ‘We support Israel’ but not ‘every politician’ that is not focused on ending violence

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

More than 12,000 people have been charged for their involvement in the January 6th insurrection, including Washington state resident Marc Bru, who was sentenced to six years in prison yesterday. Washington Governor Jay Inslee joins Ryan Nobles to discuss the Bru case and the risk of future attacks on democracy. “I think this Bru case is really an alarm bell for the nation to understand that our concerns about January 6 happening again is not a fever dream, it is not a hallucination, it's not a bad script for a bad movie. It is a reality that these folks will say they will do it again and their cult leader has said he will do it again,” Inslee says. “I am concerned about Trump using delay to try to escape criminal liability,” he adds.Jan. 25, 2024

