Inslee: Jan. 6 riot was ‘not a fever dream’ or ‘a hallucination,’ Trump ‘has said he will do it again’

More than 12,000 people have been charged for their involvement in the January 6th insurrection, including Washington state resident Marc Bru, who was sentenced to six years in prison yesterday. Washington Governor Jay Inslee joins Ryan Nobles to discuss the Bru case and the risk of future attacks on democracy. “I think this Bru case is really an alarm bell for the nation to understand that our concerns about January 6 happening again is not a fever dream, it is not a hallucination, it's not a bad script for a bad movie. It is a reality that these folks will say they will do it again and their cult leader has said he will do it again,” Inslee says. “I am concerned about Trump using delay to try to escape criminal liability,” he adds.Jan. 25, 2024