Insiders Roundtable: Do’s and don’ts for a successful State of the Union for Biden

Former White House Press Secretary under President Biden Jen Psaki, former Deputy Senior Advisor to President Obama Stephanie Cutter, and former White House Press Secretary under President Obama Robert Gibbs join Andrea Mitchell to share their experiences working on past State of the Unions and to weigh in on what President Biden should do to have a successful night. “What I understand from White House officials, my former colleagues I've spoken to, is that the President is going to speak to people who feel invisible, who don't feel heard, who don't feel seen by Washington,” says Psaki. “Not getting into a data listicle of all the things he's accomplished for the whole speech, in my view, is exactly what he should be doing,” says Psaki. Gibbs adds, “If we get Joe from Scranton, then it'll be a good night for Joe Biden and likely a good night for the American people.”Feb. 7, 2023

