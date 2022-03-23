Igor Novikov: ‘We’re getting bombed, shot at and shelled daily.' In Ukraine, ‘that's what life is like.’

Former adviser to President Zelenskyy Igor Novikov joins Andrea Mitchell to paint a picture of the violence Russia is wielding against civilians in Ukraine. “Twenty kilometers from where I am, a few days ago, a Russian soldier stormed into a private house, killed a man in front of his wife and small toddler, stayed in that house for a day and continuously raped the wife, threatened the child, then left,” says Novikov. “In the city where I am, in a city where you can still buy lobsters and pineapples at supermarkets, we've had over 200 deaths of civilians and we're getting bombed, shot at and shelled daily. You know, that's what life is like.” March 23, 2022