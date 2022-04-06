Igor Novikov: Russia ‘acting in such a brutal manner’ because ‘previous aggressions went unpunished’

Former adviser to President Zelenskyy Igor Novikov joins Andrea Mitchell to assess why Russian forces are committing atrocities against civilians in Ukraine, such as the brutality seen in Bucha. “All these atrocities have been long term coming,” says Novikov. “One of the reasons Russia is acting in such a brutal manner is because, you know, the previous aggressions went unpunished. They did the same things in Syria.”April 6, 2022