Igor Novikov: Regardless of cause, Ukrainian helicopter crash ‘a direct result of this terrible war’

A helicopter crash near Kyiv killed at least 14 people including one child and Ukraine’s interior minister. Igor Novikov, former adviser to President Zelenskyy, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the crash and Zelenskyy’s ongoing push for more aid including weapons. Novikov tells Mitchell Interior Minister Monastyrsky was “one of the most patriotic, honest people Ukrainian governance has ever seen.” He adds, “Regardless of the actual cause of the crash, it was not an accident, because everything is a direct result of this terrible war. Even if it was pilot error, even if there was a technical mount malfunction, the helicopter was flying low because of the threat of intercepts, and it was a very foggy day.”Jan. 18, 2023