IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

    05:35

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won

    07:16

  • Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

    02:19

  • Balance of WI Supreme Court shifts towards liberals, decisions could be ‘determinative’ in 2024 race

    07:12

  • Bragg seeks E Jean Caroll suit deposition to show Trump’s ‘state of mind’ when hush money was paid

    05:51

  • White House concerned by low enthusiasm for Biden re-elect and scrutiny over son’s business dealings

    05:05

  • Can the president of Chad ‘broker some sort of a peace deal’ in Niger?

    03:28

  • Trump’s command of GOP field puts pressure on rivals to take him on, or ‘we can just call this race’

    07:51

  • Trump tape pressuring Georgia official is ‘powerful evidence’ in potential Fulton County indictment

    06:00

  • Rep. Jim Himes: New Trump charges make ‘clear’ he knew ‘that something was wrong’

    06:00

  • NEC Dir. Brainard: Data indicating growth is up and inflation is down ‘is very encouraging’

    06:45

  • U.S. monitoring Niger, ‘essentially the last man standing’ in region fraught with terror threats

    05:04

  • Sen. Chris Coons: Trump’s actions on January 6th go against ‘our system of ordered liberty’

    13:59

  • DeSantis under fire: ‘There was no later in life’ for Black people to use skills from enslavement

    04:03

  • Morial: DOJ’s Memphis probe ‘underscores’ that the ‘culture of policing’ in America is ‘damaged’

    01:13

  • Chris Christie questions if Hunter Biden prosecutor was ‘being candid about the authority he had’

    06:25

  • Chris Christie says he’s ‘not surprised’ polls show low favorability among GOP voters

    02:45

  • Chris Christie says Mark Meadows ‘looks like a federal witness under a cooperation agreement’

    10:06

  • Emmett Till event reminds the country of ‘how terrible those moments were for black people’

    09:07

Andrea Mitchell Reports

If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

03:50

Former President Donald Trump is the first former president in history to be indicted on federal charges. Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the unprecedented nature of Jack Smith’s case. “What I would say is that this indictment is late,” says Beschloss. “I think I would have felt better if it had happened two years ago, because coming so late, means that there's some chance that Donald Trump and his lawyers can run down the clock and put this in jeopardy of happening after the election, at which time, if he's elected president, he can shut this down.”Aug. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

    If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

    03:50
  • UP NEXT

    Daniel Hodges says Republicans downplaying Jan 6 are ‘lying’, ‘afraid of their own voting bloc’

    05:35

  • Rep. Jamie Raskin: Trump didn’t ‘have a right’ to ‘overthrow the election’ even if he thought he won

    07:16

  • Pittsburgh jury sentences Tree of Life synagogue shooter to death

    02:19

  • Balance of WI Supreme Court shifts towards liberals, decisions could be ‘determinative’ in 2024 race

    07:12

  • Bragg seeks E Jean Caroll suit deposition to show Trump’s ‘state of mind’ when hush money was paid

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All