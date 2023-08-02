If Trump Jan. 6 case slips past the election, ‘he can shut this down’ if re-elected

Former President Donald Trump is the first former president in history to be indicted on federal charges. Michael Beschloss joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the unprecedented nature of Jack Smith’s case. “What I would say is that this indictment is late,” says Beschloss. “I think I would have felt better if it had happened two years ago, because coming so late, means that there's some chance that Donald Trump and his lawyers can run down the clock and put this in jeopardy of happening after the election, at which time, if he's elected president, he can shut this down.”Aug. 2, 2023