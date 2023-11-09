IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

ICRC: ‘We wish that we could force our way’ in to free hostages, but ‘we need permission’ from Hamas

06:20

The White House announced that Israel is committing to four-hour long pauses every day to allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. Andrea Mitchell is joined by Raf Sanchez and Jason Straziuso, with the International Committee of the Red Cross, to discuss when the first pause will occur, how the deal came together and the significance of aid reaching Gazan citizens. “A pause would be great and Gaza, but we're also working to alleviate the suffering of the families of hostages,” Jason says. “We wish that we could force our way into where these hostages are… the fact is that we need permission from the people that hold the guns and from the people that control the territory.”Nov. 9, 2023

