ICRC spox: Red Cross is in ‘direct contact’ with ‘anyone who we think might be holding hostages’

Humanitarian aid continues to flow into Gaza as part of the deal between Israel and Hamas, which includes the release of 50 hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinian prisoners held in Israel, as well as an increased number of aid trucks into Gaza. Jason Straziuso, the global media chief for the International Committee of the Red Cross, and Richard Engel join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the hostages and the status of aid as it enters the war zone. “I don't have a breakdown of who is holding whom,” Straziuso tells Andrea. “We are in direct contact with anyone who we think might be holding hostages who might have influence to be able to improve their situation, whether it's in person visits, deliveries of medication or releases directly.”Nov. 27, 2023