    ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

    Rep. Speier: '59% of the women who actually access abortions already are mothers. I was one of those mothers’

  • Claire McCaskill: Missouri trigger law ‘outlaws all abortions.’ ‘Not even an exception for rape or incest.’

  • Pete Williams: Supreme Court acknowledges leaked draft opinion, but says 'we're nowhere near' final opinion

  • Sen. Hirono: 'Millions' of U.S. women have ‘awakened to the fact that they no longer control their bodies’

  • Planned Parenthood CEO: '26 states could move quickly to ban access to abortion' if Court overturns Roe v. Wade

  • 'We are not going back': Warren joins protesters outside Supreme Court

  • Supreme Court confirms draft opinion on Roe v. Wade is real, will investigate source of leak

  • Amb. Taylor: Lavrov’s Hitler comments show ‘evil nature of the Russian government’ and ‘ludicrous’ justification for invasion

  • Sam Stein: GOP candidates in ‘contortions’ to secure Trump endorsement. ‘It is a politics of grievance.’

  • Jan. 6 committee requests cooperation from three Republican congressmen

  • Israel's prime minister condemns Russian foreign minister's comments on 'Nazification' of Ukraine

  • Trymaine Lee: Black fishing community faces potential extinction as Louisiana loses 'a football field of its coastline every 100 minutes' 

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Russian filtration camps holding Ukrainians are ‘concentration camps at the strategic level’

  • State Dept. Spokesman Ned Price calls latest journalist death in Ukraine ‘another assault on the free press’

  • ISIS 'Beatle' sentenced to life in prison for role in murder of four Americans

  • Dr. Hotez: Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine for children under 6 is ‘potentially promising’ but not ‘a slam dunk’

  • Sen. Jeanne Shaheen: If $33 billion package can ‘diminish’ Putin's power, ‘that’s money well spent’

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: Russia ‘takes hostages to try to trade them away’

  • Madeleine Albright honored by generations of leaders at memorial service

Andrea Mitchell Reports

ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

International Committee of the Red Cross Spokesperson Jason Straziuso joins Peter Alexander to discuss the successful evacuation of more than 100 civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. “When they stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in two months that they'd seen the sun, that they'd seen the sky,” says Straziuso. “It took five days from beginning to end for this to happen, and we didn't have to travel that far. It's just a very tedious process.” His teams are now hoping to “repeat the process and get even more people out.” May 4, 2022

