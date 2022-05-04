ICRC Spokesperson: When evacuees ‘stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in 2 months that they’d seen the sun’

International Committee of the Red Cross Spokesperson Jason Straziuso joins Peter Alexander to discuss the successful evacuation of more than 100 civilians from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol. “When they stepped out of the steel plant, it was the first time in two months that they'd seen the sun, that they'd seen the sky,” says Straziuso. “It took five days from beginning to end for this to happen, and we didn't have to travel that far. It's just a very tedious process.” His teams are now hoping to “repeat the process and get even more people out.” May 4, 2022