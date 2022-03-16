IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is ‘all about the freedoms’ Americans ‘value and hold so dearly’

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian MP Yurash reacts to loss of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuyshynova, his close friend

    03:51

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

    00:59

  • Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

    04:16

  • Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’

    10:36

  • Russian attacks on civilians spark war crimes allegations – but not from the U.S.

    03:30

  • Amb. Yovanovitch: Putin is ‘a war criminal’ and ‘needs to be held to account’

    09:01

  • Adm. Stavridis: Russia’s military has become ‘a terrorist force’

    06:25

  • Peter Baker: Journalists on the ground in Ukraine are ‘risking their lives to bring truth home’

    06:03

  • Brennan: ‘Highly concerning’ false claims from Putin could be used as 'basis' for chemical weapons attack

    05:53

  • John Kirby holds firm on no-fly zone opposition: ’It is combat.'

    07:34

  • Red Cross team in Mariupol expecting to ‘run out of water tomorrow’

    03:55

  • UNICEF Dir. Catherine Russell explains the ‘desperate situation’ in both Ukraine and Afghanistan

    05:23

  • Jeh Johnson: It is ‘much easier’ for U.S. to ‘become involved’ than to ‘extract’ itself from military conflict

    05:56

  • Alex Crawford: ‘Probably the most wanted man in the world right now is President Zelenskyy’

    06:18

  • Ben Rhodes: A no-fly zone 'wouldn’t necessarily put an end to' the ‘indiscriminate shelling’ in Ukraine

    04:04

  • Lynsey Addario: There’s no ‘justification’ for Russian forces ‘bombing a maternity hospital’

    06:25

  • James Acton: ‘Fukushima' is 'worst case’ for what a Ukrainian nuclear power plant accident ‘could look like’

    03:22

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: ‘Even if we debate the pros & cons’ with Poland over MiGs, ‘this alliance is rock solid’

    06:03

Andrea Mitchell Reports

ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

04:02

International Committee of the Red Cross Spokesperson Jason Straziuso joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the growing humanitarian needs in Ukraine, especially in areas besieged by the Russian military, where medical supplies and other survival dependent resources are becoming more scarce. Although “up to 20,000 people were able to escape the city” so far, “tens of thousands of civilians” remain in Mariupol and are “going through extreme hardship,” says Straziuso. “They may not have access to clean water. They may not have enough food to eat. And so there's a lot of work to be done in the coming days to get increased action to Mariupol and to get even more people out.”March 16, 2022

  • Rep. Houlahan: Russia-Ukraine crisis is ‘all about the freedoms’ Americans ‘value and hold so dearly’

    03:15
  • Now Playing

    ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

    04:02
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian MP Yurash reacts to loss of Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuyshynova, his close friend

    03:51

  • Song & Solidarity: Ukrainians sing together while the world sings for Ukraine

    00:59

  • Michael Crowley assesses hesitance from Biden admin. to call out Russian attacks as war crimes

    04:16

  • Amb. McFaul: Russian protests may not ‘influence Putin’ but are a ‘sign that this war is not popular’

    10:36

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All