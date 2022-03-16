ICRC Spokesperson: ‘Tens of thousands of civilians’ stuck in Mariupol ‘going through extreme hardship’

International Committee of the Red Cross Spokesperson Jason Straziuso joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the growing humanitarian needs in Ukraine, especially in areas besieged by the Russian military, where medical supplies and other survival dependent resources are becoming more scarce. Although “up to 20,000 people were able to escape the city” so far, “tens of thousands of civilians” remain in Mariupol and are “going through extreme hardship,” says Straziuso. “They may not have access to clean water. They may not have enough food to eat. And so there's a lot of work to be done in the coming days to get increased action to Mariupol and to get even more people out.”March 16, 2022