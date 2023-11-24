IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Andrea Mitchell Reports

ICRC media chief: release brings ‘relief for those hostages, relief for their families’

24 hostages have been released by Hamas and taken into the custody of the Red Cross, where they will be taken to various hospitals to receive medical treatment. Jason Straziuso, the global media chief for the International Committee of the Red Cross, joins Chris Jansing to discuss the hostage deal, their condition, and what happens to the hostages who were released after over a month of captivity. “I think that the emotion here is relief - relief for those hostages, relief for their families. Also eagerness and anxiety for the other families and hostages who are yet to be released,” Straziuso says. “They'll do medical checks and then into the hands of their family and whatever recovery they need to take there. I could add that the operation at large is still ongoing.”Nov. 24, 2023

