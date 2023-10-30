ICRC media chief: ICRC personally delivers aid to ensure it ‘actually goes to’ people ‘that need it’

NBC News is reporting that talks to free the 239 hostages held by Hamas have stalled amid an increase in Israeli airstrikes and ground raids in Gaza. Jason Straziuso, the global media chief for the International Committee of the Red Cross, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the hostage situation. “There's always a certain degree of question from the other side: is this aid being used for its rightful purpose?” Straziuso says. “So we don't use contractors, we don't use outside parties. We take the assistance, we bring it in, we deliver it precisely to the people who are in need themselves, and that's the method we have to ensure that when we bring in medical supplies, it actually goes to the doctors and nurses and the patients that need it.”Oct. 30, 2023