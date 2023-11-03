ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas

- Now Playing
ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas03:37
Sen. Cardin: ‘I still believe we’re going to put Ukraine and Israel together,’ despite House bill05:28
Adm. Stavridis: Humanitarian pauses in Gaza ‘make sense,’ but a ‘sweeping ceasefire’ does not06:27
Lessons from America's counterterrorism missteps in Mosul06:23
'Generations of people who have lived there:' Inside the Palestinian Refugee camps03:01
Richard Engel: Hamas wants this fight, they're willing to 'sacrifice all of the people of Gaza'05:30
International call for ceasefire grows: 'Civilian casualties too much to bear,' say Arab states06:06
Blinken stresses need to ‘prevent escalation’ of the Israel-Hamas war04:42
'Pure politics': Rep. Slotkin critiques unprecedented Israel-only aid bill05:32
IDF remains focused on 'destroying and dismantling Hamas,' says spokesman09:01
'Effort to slow down fighting' critical: Secy. Blinken to push for brief 'pauses'13:05
Hundreds of Hamas tunnels in the Gaza Strip pose special problems03:21
‘New standard of terrorism’: Brother of Israeli hostage speaks out08:17
'We have to free Gaza from Hamas,' says Israel's Minister of Strategic Affairs09:39
Hostage negotiations between Israel and Gaza stall11:05
Gershon Baskin: 'Clock is ticking' to free hostages in Gaza. 'We're at a decisive moment'10:38
Blinken ahead of trip to Israel: 'American diplomacy can make a difference'03:16
Anti-Semitic incidents surge 388% after Hamas attacks, ADL reports11:47
At least 79 Americans and family members escaped Gaza in last two days02:42
