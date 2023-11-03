IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
ICRC media chief: ICRC continues ‘to insist that’ hostages ‘be released ’ in discussions with Hamas

Israel is facing mounting pressure from the U.S. and the global community to commit to a humanitarian pause or outright ceasefire. Jason Straziuso, the global media chief for the International Committee of the Red Cross, joins Ryan Nobles to discuss the impacts that Israeli airstrikes are having on humanitarian efforts. “We continue to have conversations with Hamas. We continue to ask for access to the hostages, and we continue to insist that they be released because that's the baseline issue here is that they should not be held,” Strazisuo tells Ryan. “I hope with all my heart that there will be more releases in the future.”Nov. 3, 2023

