    ICRC media chief: Communications blackout is 'the most terrifying part' for Palestinian families

    02:41
Andrea Mitchell Reports

ICRC media chief: Communications blackout is ‘the most terrifying part’ for Palestinian families

02:41

The Israeli Defense Forces are warning Gazans they will be moving south, which is where most of the population has taken refuge from the fighting. Jason Straziuso, the global media chief for the International Committee of the Red Cross, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss how the expansion of the invasion and the communications blackout could exacerbate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza. “The telecommunication blackout is terrifying for the average Palestinian family. It's really difficult for the humanitarian workers,” Straziuso says. “If you take the situation of a family member, if they hear a military action, strike and people need to move, run away and families get separated, they don't have a way to contact each other. And I've even seen some family members say it's the most terrifying part of all the military action that they've had to endure.”Nov. 17, 2023

    ICRC media chief: Communications blackout is ‘the most terrifying part’ for Palestinian families

    02:41
