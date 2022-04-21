ICRC Director of Operations: Without humanitarian corridor, Red Cross struggles to evacuate Mariupol ‘under extremely difficult circumstances’

Dominik Stillhart, Director of Operations for the International Committee of the Red Cross, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his teams’ efforts to bring civilians trapped in Mariupol to safety. “We are working day and night trying to get people out from Mariupol. But for now, we just don’t have an agreement by both parties that would allow for such an operation of safe passage to take place,’ says Stillhart. “That is why all you see is a trickling out of a few cars here and there under extremely difficult circumstances.”April 21, 2022