Hurricane Idalia on track to miss St. Petersburg, but ‘a storm can change its track pretty quickly’

Hurricane Idalia intensifies and heads towards Florida’s gulf coast, threatening to become a category 3 hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida, potentially bringing a life-threatening storm surge and flash flooding. Almost two dozen Florida counties have issued evacuation orders. St. Petersburg Mayor Ken Welch joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the latest. In terms of preparation, “It's more of an issue of responding when you have information that there is a threat from the hurricane even though we're not inside the cone,” Welch said. “We've seen from history as recently as last year with hurricane Ian that even if you're outside the cone or on the edge, a storm can change its track pretty quickly and have devastating consequences.”Aug. 29, 2023