Hoyer: Cheney & Kinzinger 'believe in the truth. That ought not to be a partisan issue.'

Andrea Mitchell is joined by House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD) to discuss the January 6th committee hearing tomorrow and infrastructure debates in Congress. Responding to Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy calling Rep. Liz Cheney and Rep. Adam Kinzinger “Pelosi Republicans,” Rep. Hoyer asserts that they are "real Republicans" and explains, “the difference is, and this is the key, they both believe in the truth. That ought not to be a partisan issue.”