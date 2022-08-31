How U.S. vets evacuated a former Afghan colleague once ‘shot through the face’ protecting Americans

Retired Green Beret Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann, author of “Operation Pineapple Express,” joins Andrea Mitchell to share how he and a group of veterans banded together to help a former Afghan colleague escape Kabul when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. Mann recalls that his former colleague, Nezam, an American-trained commando in the Afghan National Army, was once “shot through the face warning his American comrades about an ambush in front of him.” So, Mann says, “when he was in duress as Kabul fell and nobody else was picking up the phone, we knew that we had to try to do something.”Aug. 31, 2022