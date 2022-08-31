IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Amb. McFaul: Mikhail Gorbachev was ‘one of the most important figures of the 20th century’

    How U.S. vets evacuated a former Afghan colleague once ‘shot through the face’ protecting Americans

    Rep. Boyle: Expect a ‘very close’ race between PA Senate candidates Fetterman and Oz

  • Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty: Ukraine’s counter-offensive will make Russia fight ‘a two-front war’

  • Eugene Daniels: Threats to democracy, rule of law are ‘more in front of people’s faces now’

  • Ben Rhodes: Many Afghans who helped the U.S. are now ‘stuck in places where they’re not welcome’

  • Fmr. Afghan translator: ‘We never wanted to leave’ but a ‘political decision’ made staying untenable

  • Rep. Cicilline: GOP is ‘party of chaos and confusion’ with ‘thirst for power above everything else’

  • Barbara McQuade: If sensitive Mar-a-Lago documents were ‘spilled,’ lives could be in danger

  • Dr. Uché Blackstock: Schools need a ‘layered mitigation strategy’ to prevent COVID-19 spread

  • Mae Jemison: Artemis I is not just ‘stepping stone to Mars,’ but towards ‘a permanent Moon base’

  • Serena Williams to play in final Grand Slam as U.S. Open begins today

  • Afghans who worked with the U.S. face death threats at home and ‘bureaucratic nightmare’ to leave

  • Adm. Stavridis: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is ‘a ticking time bomb,’ Putin is ‘playing with fire’

  • Democrats campaign against some Republicans pushing for Social Security changes

  • Even the memo justifying redactions to MAL affidavit is heavily blacked out, Andrea Mitchell shows

  • Affidavit says classified documents stored at Mar-a-Lago weren’t in secure location

  • Reporters examine first pages of affidavit used for Trump search warrant

  • Dr. Caitlin Gustafson: ‘Ordinary people will lose their lives’ due to abortion bans

  • Cedric Richmond: Canceling student debt is ‘empowering’ Americans to ‘buy into the American dream’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

How U.S. vets evacuated a former Afghan colleague once ‘shot through the face’ protecting Americans

Retired Green Beret Lieutenant Colonel Scott Mann, author of “Operation Pineapple Express,” joins Andrea Mitchell to share how he and a group of veterans banded together to help a former Afghan colleague escape Kabul when Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. Mann recalls that his former colleague, Nezam, an American-trained commando in the Afghan National Army, was once “shot through the face warning his American comrades about an ambush in front of him.” So, Mann says, “when he was in duress as Kabul fell and nobody else was picking up the phone, we knew that we had to try to do something.”Aug. 31, 2022

