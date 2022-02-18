How Kim Potter's past record and circumstances factored into her lower sentence
01:54
Share this -
copied
NBC's Shaquille Brewster reports on the sentencing of former officer Kim Potter to 16 months in jail and six months of supervised release for the death of Daunte Wright. The judge in the case discussed how Potter's past record of service and circumstances of the incident factored into her lower sentence for the manslaughter charge.Feb. 18, 2022
Now Playing
How Kim Potter's past record and circumstances factored into her lower sentence
01:54
UP NEXT
Erin Jackson’s advice to young athletes of color: ‘Don’t be afraid’
04:21
Adm. Mike Rogers: ‘Cyber will play a significant role’ as the crisis in Ukraine plays out
06:15
Minister of State for Europe James Cleverly: Russian claims of de-escalation ‘are just not credible’
05:05
Shaun White’s ‘final goodbye’ to snowboarding ‘was just incredible’
05:05
Former officials analyze U.S. options if Russia invades Ukraine in tabletop exercise