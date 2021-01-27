How do we get vaccine money out fast?': Problem Solvers Caucus members on COVID relief

House Problem Solvers Caucus members Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) and Rep. Fred Upton (R-MI) join Andrea Mitchell to speak about their efforts to reach a deal on another COVID relief bill in the House. "We have a huge demand for getting the vaccine actually deployed into people's arms," Upton says. Gottheimer believes they can get it done quickly, saying, "There's no reason if we don't sit down we can find the areas where we can agree and pass that and get it done fast."