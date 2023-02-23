IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    How Alex Murdaugh could appeal to the jury by testifying in his own defense

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

    04:54

  • Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

    09:20

  • Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

    07:25

  • Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

    08:05

  • Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

    10:17

  • Biden hails Ukraine military effort, condemns autocracies in Poland speech

    03:18

  • Adm. Stavridis: China sending lethal military aid to Russia could trigger more U.S. aid to Taiwan

    07:35

  • Carter biographer: President Carter decided ‘all of his remaining time’ would be spent with Rosalynn

    06:48

  • Rep. Crow: ‘Not even worth my brain space’ to respond to Republicans criticizing Biden Ukraine trip

    05:36

  • 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits devastated areas of Turkey and Syria

    00:41

  • Rep. Mike Turner: Biden admin shouldn't have permitted Chinese spy balloon to 'complete its mission'

    02:40

  • VP Harris: Important to focus on the needs of the American people and not political chatter

    07:09

  • VP Harris: Americans feel a sense of 'moral outrage' and a 'responsibility’ to stand with Ukraine

    05:40

  • VP Harris: We’re ‘confident’ Chinese balloon ‘was used by China to spy on the American people’

    04:24

  • Courtney Kube: U.S. government leaning towards theory that UFOs shot down were ‘benign’

    05:27

  • Amb. Julianne Smith: NATO trying to ‘move as many assets as possible’ to Ukraine in the coming weeks

    04:37

  • John Bolton: No ‘serious case’ for Nikki Haley candidacy

    09:28

  • Sen. Kaine: U.S. and China must 'improve communications' to 'avoid accidents and miscalculations'

    08:02

  • Douglas Holtz-Eakin: Fed’s fight against inflation ‘is going to be bumpy’

    03:21

Andrea Mitchell Reports

How Alex Murdaugh could appeal to the jury by testifying in his own defense

03:35

Alex Murdaugh took the stand in his own defense in the double murder trail for the shooting deaths of his wife and one of his sons, where he denied killing them, but admitted to lying to police about his whereabouts on the night of the murders. NBC News’ Catie Beck breaks down how Murdaugh could try to appeal the jury during his testimony.  Feb. 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    How Alex Murdaugh could appeal to the jury by testifying in his own defense

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Quigley: 'Tough balance' on whether to declassify intel on China potentially arming Russia

    04:54

  • Samantha Power: ‘How Democracy Can Win’ as war in Ukraine enters second year

    09:20

  • Deputy AG: Justice Dept. team working with Ukraine to collect and analyze evidence of war crimes

    07:25

  • Leon Panetta: Everything, including F-16s, ‘should be on the table’ for Ukraine

    08:05

  • Erin Brockovich: What East Palestine residents 'can't handle' is a lie

    10:17

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All