Houston Mayor Turner: Parents 'want us to provide their kids with maximum protection'
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner joins Andrea Mitchell as Harris County and Houston Independent School District issue new mask mandates for schools, in defiance of a ban on such mandates from Governor Greg Abbott. Mayor Turner says that he's been hearing from parents about the mandate. "There is some pushback, but also what we are seeing is that there are many, many parents who want us to provide their kids with maximum protection," says the mayor.Aug. 13, 2021