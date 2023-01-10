IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Fred Upton: Divided Congress 'could mean real gridlock' on future spending bills

    05:29

  • Jeh Johnson: 'Overheated rhetoric' about federal agencies can lead to 'dangerous consequences'

    06:54
  • Now Playing

    House Republicans plan committee to probe 'weaponization' of federal government

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. John Sullivan: ‘We should not underestimate Russia’s ability to crush Ukraine’

    07:54

  • Sen. Jack Reed: Cutting aid to Ukraine ‘would be extremely short-sighted’

    04:08

  • Rep. Spanberger: House GOP select panel to 'vilify' federal agencies 'for political gain'

    05:31

  • Brendan Buck: Maintaining speaker vote attendance 'difficult' and ‘could have a meaningful impact’

    10:35

  • McCarthy predicts 'improvement in the vote' as he enters House chamber

    01:44

  • Yamiche Alcindor: ‘At the heart’ of speaker deadlock, Never Kevins ‘just don’t trust Kevin McCarthy’

    11:12

  • McCarthy appears to lose seventh vote for speaker

    01:39

  • Rep. Brendan Boyle: Freedom Caucus to blame for 'dysfunctional' Republican majority

    03:52

  • Chuck Todd: Kevin McCarthy’s ‘biggest problem’ is ‘he fast-tracked to leadership’

    04:23

  • McCarthy appears to lose fourth vote for House speaker

    02:25

  • Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’

    09:55

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’

    05:44

  • McCarthy appears to lose first vote to become speaker

    01:53

  • 'She made a big turn' Nicholas Confessore on the evolution of Rep. Elise Stefanik

    04:38

  • 'His blood was running cold' Carol Leonnig on Capitol Police chief's reflections on Jan. 6

    05:21

  • 'All of this...is about weakening the Speaker' Brendan Buck on House leadership struggle

    10:12

  • 'Her legacy will never be equaled.' Andrea Mitchell remembers Barbara Walters

    03:59

Andrea Mitchell Reports

House Republicans plan committee to probe 'weaponization' of federal government

02:39

Republicans in the House of Representatives plan to create a committee to investigate alleged "weaponization" of the federal government. NBC's Ali Vitali reports from Capitol Hill.Jan. 10, 2023

  • Fred Upton: Divided Congress 'could mean real gridlock' on future spending bills

    05:29

  • Jeh Johnson: 'Overheated rhetoric' about federal agencies can lead to 'dangerous consequences'

    06:54
  • Now Playing

    House Republicans plan committee to probe 'weaponization' of federal government

    02:39
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. John Sullivan: ‘We should not underestimate Russia’s ability to crush Ukraine’

    07:54

  • Sen. Jack Reed: Cutting aid to Ukraine ‘would be extremely short-sighted’

    04:08

  • Rep. Spanberger: House GOP select panel to 'vilify' federal agencies 'for political gain'

    05:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All