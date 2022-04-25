Hollywood Director Doug Liman is putting ‘a human face' on the war in Ukraine after filming on the ‘front lines’

Doug Liman, director of "The Bourne Identity" and "Mr. and Mrs. Smith," joins Andrea Mitchell to share his experience filming on the front lines amid the war in Ukraine. “This is like the ultimate underdog against, you know, the ultimate villain. And I just fell in love with everybody I met there and I just started filming them and doing profiles,” says Liman. “If the world doesn't step up and provide a little bit more help, you know, they're not going to necessarily survive the war to be able to tell their stories afterwards.April 25, 2022