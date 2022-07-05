IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’

    02:59

  • Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’

    06:04

  • Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Biden awards Medal of Honor to four soldiers who served in Vietnam

    01:53

  • Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

    00:26

  • Akron imposes curfew, cancels fireworks amid protests over fatal police shooting of Jayland Walker

    04:00

  • Former Olympic coach to WNBA star Brittney Griner: ‘We know that no one wins in a Russian court.’

    07:18

  • Gina McCarthy reacts to Supreme Court EPA ruling: ‘We have to find creative ways around it, and we will.’

    06:40

  • Ted Cruz feuds with Elmo over PSA for toddler Covid vaccines - fact checked here with Dr. Kavita Patel

    04:12

  • Adm. Stavridis: ‘It’s a very good day for NATO’

    06:52

  • Those denying Hutchinson’s testimony still agree that Trump ‘desperately wanted to go to the Capitol’

    07:47

  • Supreme Court term ends with historic swearing in of Justice Jackson, first Black woman on the high court

    11:50

  • Officer Daniel Hodges: Trump ‘knowingly’ sent 'a mob of violent, delusional people' to attack the Capitol

    06:21

  • Anita Hill: ‘There's probably plenty of evidence of conflict of interest’ for Justice Clarence Thomas

    12:27

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘This is a day that is going to loom very large in American history’

    06:47

  • Michael Waldman: After Supreme Court gun ruling, 'some aspects' of new gun safety law ‘will be challenged’

    07:03

  • Michigan AG: Midterm election voter turnout ‘literally a matter of life or death’ for Michigan women

    05:00

  • Center for Reproductive Rights in court battles to preserve abortion access, clarify new trigger laws

    04:15

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine shopping center strike ‘might have been stopped’ with US missile defense systems

    05:24

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’

07:13

Dr. David Baum, an eyewitness at the Fourth of July Highland Park shooting, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about his experience treating victims in the moments after the attack. “I didn't leave because my instinct was not to leave,” says Dr. Baum. “The people who were killed were blown up,” he explains. “There was nothing heroic about what happened, because the people who died were killed instantly by somebody on a perch with a high powered rifle.” July 5, 2022

  • Adm. Stavridis: Putin is turning Russia ‘into a terrorist state that takes hostages’

    02:59

  • Rep. Brad Schneider describes Highland Park shooting and aftermath: ‘It’s a punch in the gut.’

    06:04

  • Amb. McFaul supports U.S.-Russia prisoner swap: ‘I would take that trade.’

    04:22
  • Now Playing

    Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’

    07:13
  • UP NEXT

    Biden awards Medal of Honor to four soldiers who served in Vietnam

    01:53

  • Police respond to shooting at Independence Day Parade in Highland Park, Illinois

    00:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All