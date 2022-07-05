Highland Park shooting eyewitness recounts helping victims: ‘The people who were killed were blown up.’

Dr. David Baum, an eyewitness at the Fourth of July Highland Park shooting, joins Andrea Mitchell to talk about his experience treating victims in the moments after the attack. “I didn't leave because my instinct was not to leave,” says Dr. Baum. “The people who were killed were blown up,” he explains. “There was nothing heroic about what happened, because the people who died were killed instantly by somebody on a perch with a high powered rifle.” July 5, 2022