IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’

    09:07
  • Now Playing

    High Arab-Israeli voter turnout in Israel could ‘dilute’ Netanyahu’s power in Israel

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

    08:21

  • Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover ‘life-saving’ screening

    06:26

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Supreme Court ‘could end affirmative action as we know it’

    04:05

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions

    04:00

  • Cheri Beasley: Opponent Ted Budd is ‘an election denier’

    03:20

  • Jon Meacham: America facing ‘the gravest test of citizenship since the Civil War’

    08:48

  • Rep. Debbie Dingell: Culture of ‘hatred’ and violence is ‘endangering our democracy’

    06:16

  • Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control

    06:23

  • Putin accuses West of playing ‘dangerous, bloody and dirty’ game in Ukraine

    03:29

  • Capitol rioter sentenced to 7.5 years in prison for assault on former D.C. police officer

    01:32

  • Chuck Todd: Oz ‘actually underperformed for the opportunity that he had’ in the PA Senate debate

    05:49

  • Sen. Bob Casey: John Fetterman 'is prepared right now to be an effective senator.'

    07:20

  • Kenyatta: Oz 'wants to put Mastriano in charge of deciding' whether PA women can have an abortion

    04:01

  • 'Scary proposition for women': Rep. Doyle on Oz claiming abortion should involve 'local politicians'

    07:17

  • Mark Meadows ordered to testify in Georgia election probe

    02:10

  • Jim Messina: ‘Fetterman lost the battle last night, but may have won the war.’

    10:43

  • Rep. Conor Lamb: ‘Pennsylvania has a clearer history of ticket splitting than a lot of other states’

    05:56

  • Allegheny County Executive: Abortion will ‘motivate a lot of voters, particularly swing voters’

    04:12

Andrea Mitchell Reports

High Arab-Israeli voter turnout in Israel could ‘dilute’ Netanyahu’s power in Israel

02:37

On Israel’s fifth Election Day in less than four years, NBC News Foreign Correspondent Raf Sanchez joins Andrea Mitchell from Jerusalem with the latest on voter turnout. “The Arab-Israeli minority in this country — about 20% of Israeli citizens are of Palestinian origin — could have a major impact on this election if they turn out and vote,” says Sanchez. “If they do in large numbers, that could actually dilute the power of Netanyahu, his right wing party, and some of his far right allies. If they don't, that could be a major help to Netanyahu.” Nov. 1, 2022

  • Donell Harvin: We’re seeing a growth of ‘individuals mobilizing from radicalization to violence’

    09:07
  • Now Playing

    High Arab-Israeli voter turnout in Israel could ‘dilute’ Netanyahu’s power in Israel

    02:37
  • UP NEXT

    Tom Bonier: Democratic share of PA's early vote is a ‘good sign’ for Fetterman

    08:21

  • Couric: 45% of women 40+ have dense breasts, but insurance often won't cover ‘life-saving’ screening

    06:26

  • Yamiche Alcindor: Supreme Court ‘could end affirmative action as we know it’

    04:05

  • Supreme Court hears arguments on affirmative action in college admissions

    04:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All