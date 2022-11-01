High Arab-Israeli voter turnout in Israel could ‘dilute’ Netanyahu’s power in Israel

On Israel’s fifth Election Day in less than four years, NBC News Foreign Correspondent Raf Sanchez joins Andrea Mitchell from Jerusalem with the latest on voter turnout. “The Arab-Israeli minority in this country — about 20% of Israeli citizens are of Palestinian origin — could have a major impact on this election if they turn out and vote,” says Sanchez. “If they do in large numbers, that could actually dilute the power of Netanyahu, his right wing party, and some of his far right allies. If they don't, that could be a major help to Netanyahu.” Nov. 1, 2022