    Herschel Walker admits for the first time to Kristen Welker: ‘Yes, that’s my check’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Herschel Walker admits for the first time to Kristen Welker: ‘Yes, that’s my check’

After her exclusive interview with Republican Senate contender Herschel Walker, NBC’s Kristen Welker sits down with Andrea Mitchell to share her takeaways from their wide-ranging hour-long conversation. Walker acknowledges for the first time that the $700 check to his ex-girlfriend was his when pressed by Welker, saying, “Yes, that’s my check.”Oct. 17, 2022

    Herschel Walker admits for the first time to Kristen Welker: ‘Yes, that’s my check’

